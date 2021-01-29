Forecast Discussion 1/29/21 PM: Low wind chills into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29th: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Stray lake-effect snow showers continue Friday evening and overnight. Additional snowfall staying light. Mainly cloudy and cold, otherwise. Lows near 10 degrees and breezy northwest winds through the overnight. Wind chill values around zero degrees or below into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures slowly improving for the weekend. Highs Saturday near 20 degrees, then into the 20s by Sunday. A few flurries around on Saturday, then late day breaks in cloud cover. Mid and high clouds filter into the region overnight. Lows into the single digits.

Watching our next storm system moving into the region Sunday. Building cloud cover Sunday morning, then a chance for snow returns by late day into the overnight. This is as an area of low pressure moves south of the area. On-and-off snow continues Monday, then tapers for Tuesday. Exact track of this system will play a role in how much snowfall we will see. It’s too early to tell how much snow we will see as models aren’t completely agreeing on exact track of this system, but heaviest snowfall looks to be well south of the area. At this early vantage point, keeping a chance for light to moderate snow accumulation into the Twin Tiers. Highest amounts into Pennsylvania and lightest amounts into the Southern Tier. Something to watch over the next few days. Highs early next week near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWERS. COLD & BREEZY

LOW: 8

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 24 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW MAY LINGER

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

