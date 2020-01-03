Forecast Discussion 1/3/20 PM: Rain and snow for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3RD: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Active weather continues Friday into the weekend. Light showers/sprinkles Friday evening, then rain picking back up again around midnight. Steady rainfall along with patchy fog continuing into early Saturday morning. Lows overnight in the mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure tracking over the region Saturday. Rain likely into the morning along with patchy fog. Temperatures topping out into the low to mid 40s before colder air works in late day. Additional rain from Friday through Saturday afternoon averaging around 0.50″. Colder air working into the region for late day, allowing lingering rain to turn over to snowfall from northwest to southeast. Most of the Twin Tiers will get 0-1″, while portions of Schuyler and Steuben counties will get 1-2″. Locally higher amounts possible in higher elevations of Steuben and Schuyler as temperatures will drop more quickly. Chance for showers continues through Saturday night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Winds in favor of lake-effect showers Sunday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with highs into the 30s. A clipper system moves into the region Sunday evening into Monday, bringing more showers into early next week. Lingering showers Monday and highs into the 30s. Chance for showers through midweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 44

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

