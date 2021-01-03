Forecast Discussion 1/3/2021 PM: Where oh where has the sun gone?

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 4th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 4th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

What a messy way to end the first weekend of 2021 isn’t it? Snow and sleet this afternoon and extending into the evening, impacting travel and visibility during the afternoon hours. We saw highs in the mid-30s which has helped travel become easier during the middle part of the afternoon even while the snow continues to fall. Tonight, we’ll see the snow continue during the early night hours while gradually clearing overnight, lows in the low-30s.

Get ready to not see the sun all week, isn’t the winter great? Some lingering morning mixed showers are possible but unlikely. It will be cloudy all day Monday with highs in the low-40s possible. There is not really much else to say other than cloudy skies. Lows Monday night drop to the low-30s again. Cloud cover not allowing for lows to drop to near average, which will be a trend for most of the week.

A slight chance of mixed showers moves into the Twin Tiers on Tuesday, again it will be cloudy. Highs Tuesday should rise to the upper-30s. Lows Tuesday night drop to the upper-20s.

When will the sun make an appearance? Maybe Thursday, maybe.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING AM MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS. CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

