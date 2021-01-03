Forecast Discussion 1/3/21 AM: Snow moves in late Sunday morning
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3rd: 33°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3rd: 16°
SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM
SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM
We are all below freezing this morning as our next weather maker approaches us. A winter weather Advisory goes into effect for the Northern Tier this afternoon but all of us will see snowfall. Accumulations remaining light, around one to two inches for most of us with the exception of the locations within the Advisory where we could pick up two to four inches. Rain could mix in at times in the valleys cutting down these snow totals. Temperatures remaining in the mid 30s.
Monday may see some of those flurries lingering by the morning and any moisture will likely freeze overnight Sunday into Monday. Temperatures have the chance to reach the low-40s on Monday despite cloud cover expected to continue dominating the skies. Lows Monday night drop to the upper-20s again, above average.
Not seeing much sunshine this week at all. Some cold polar air moves into the region during the later part of the week.
SUNDAY: RAIN/SNOW LIKELY
HIGH: 36
SUNDAY NIGHT: CHANCE FOR SNOW
LOW: 31
MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 39 LOW: 29
TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS
HIGH: 37 LOW: 29
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 27
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 34 LOW: 23
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 32 LOW: 20
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 34 LOW: 24
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter