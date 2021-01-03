Forecast Discussion 1/3/21 AM: Snow moves in late Sunday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3rd: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3rd: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

We are all below freezing this morning as our next weather maker approaches us. A winter weather Advisory goes into effect for the Northern Tier this afternoon but all of us will see snowfall. Accumulations remaining light, around one to two inches for most of us with the exception of the locations within the Advisory where we could pick up two to four inches. Rain could mix in at times in the valleys cutting down these snow totals. Temperatures remaining in the mid 30s.

Monday may see some of those flurries lingering by the morning and any moisture will likely freeze overnight Sunday into Monday. Temperatures have the chance to reach the low-40s on Monday despite cloud cover expected to continue dominating the skies. Lows Monday night drop to the upper-20s again, above average.

Not seeing much sunshine this week at all. Some cold polar air moves into the region during the later part of the week.

SUNDAY: RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 36

SUNDAY NIGHT: CHANCE FOR SNOW

LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

