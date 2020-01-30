Forecast Discussion 1/30/20 AM: Dry conditions remain with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 30TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 30TH: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:19 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! High pressure remains in control today, starting off with some cloud cover as some sunshine develops later this morning. High to mid level clouds remain overhead, filtering that sunshine at times. Winds turn out of the south today around 5-10 mph, keeping highs just a tab bit warmer than yesterday, reaching into the low to mid 30s. Tonight clouds begin to increase, but we remain dry. Lows tonight fall close to 20 degrees.

As we move into Friday, clouds increase with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. A few isolated showers are looking to be possible late Friday, otherwise we stay dry. Highs on Friday warm back up close to 40 degrees. We do still fall back into the 20s overnight, so bundle up if you are headed out. Saturday and Sunday temperatures remain near 40 degrees for highs as our next storm system moves into the region. A few showers are possible Saturday and light shower chances linger into Sunday as well. No real impact for our area, as travel conditions should remain fine for the Twin Tiers.

As we move into next week, some sunshine returns on Monday with temperatures really warming up. Reaching into the mid 40s on Monday and close to 50 degrees on Tuesday. However we will be watching some shower chances into Tuesday with some more cloud cover. But since temperatures would be so warm, those would be in the form of some rainfall.

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 21

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. ISO. PM SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter