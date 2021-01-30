Forecast Discussion 1/30/2021PM: Very cold tonight, Winter Storm Watch issued for tomorrow night into Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 31st: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 31st: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:21 PM

This is the type of cold I wish I could write to my representative and try to make illegal, sadly that is not possible because Mother Nature does not care what we measly humans think. Highs in the upper-20s today but it hasn’t felt like it. Plenty of sunshine to blind you if you looked out your window at any point of the day. Tonight, we should drop to around 4, any time the wind blows it will feel colder if that is possible.

The main talking point for this article is the winter storm that is on the way for Sunday, Monday, and parts of Tuesday so let us get right into it. A low-pressure system is currently moving into the Midwest and it has a lot of dynamic strength to it. The surface low is currently forecast to track to our south so we will be on the cold side of this system. How far south it moves will determine how much snow we could receive from the storm, right now there is still a lot of uncertainty, however, it is likely that much of the very heavy snow will be south of us. It appears that the northern parts of our area will receive the least amount of snow, as you move through the Twin Tiers in a southern direction, the snow accumulation increases. Our in-house model is currently putting anywhere between 3 and 9 inches on the area into Monday afternoon. We will continue watching this system through its duration.

The midweek looks to warm up with highs near average on Wednesday and the upper-30s on Thursday. Friday sees highs in the low-40s possible with chances of rain and snow. Another system is on the way Saturday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE DAY

HIGH: 25

SUNDAY NIGHT: WINTER STORM WATCH. SNOW LIKELY

LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHTLY WARMER

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE MIX LATE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

