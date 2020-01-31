Forecast Discussion 1/31/20 AM: Warming temperatures with shower chances arriving tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 31ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 31ST: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:21 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! High pressure remains offshore for the day today, leading to cloud cover increasing through the morning. This will lead to a mostly cloudy day today, but winds out of the south 0-10 mph will help temperatures climb a bit more. Highs this afternoon in the upper 30s near 40 degrees. Tonight a chance for some light showers returns, primarily after your dinner time, but if you have any plans keep this in mind while on the roadways. Lows tonight will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday and Sunday a few weak disturbances move through giving us the chance for light showers. Showers linger early Saturday with dry times through Saturday afternoon. Another round arrives Saturday night into early Sunday. Otherwise we stay mainly dry with overcast skies. Winds will begin to turn out of the northwest on Saturday with highs near 40 degrees. Breezy winds develop Sunday out of the south, as temperatures once again climb close to 40 degrees.

Early next week we track some sunshine on Monday with above average temperatures arriving. Highs on Monday near 50 degrees and we remain in the 40s for Tuesday. We are however, watching another area of low pressure that will move in Tuesday and into Wednesday. This could bring another chance for showers, right now it looks to be rain and a wintry mix. We will have to watch this closely as we get through the next few days.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS.

LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

