Forecast Discussion 1/4/2020 PM: Back to cold this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5TH: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

High temperatures today stayed in the very upper 30s and lower 40s, failing to reach that mid-40s mark due to continued rain and cloud cover. Foggy conditions have persisted today as well, none that seriously inhibit visibility but it never really left the surrounding hills. A change to isolated snowfall is likely this evening with low temperatures dropping to the upper 20s.

The cold front is felt tomorrow with highs in the mid-30s. A chance of snow showers exists tomorrow with cloudy skies throughout the day. Windy conditions will make for a very uncomfortable day. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper 20s with a wind chill making it feel worse.

We might see a very small amount of sunshine to start the week on Monday, however, continued snow chances exist for the first half of the day. High temperatures once again in the mid-upper 30s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-20s as cloud cover takes over again.

This wet and cold pattern sticks around for the entire week, getting a break from the wet on Thursday, but not from the cold temperatures.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 36

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 28

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. COLD EVENING.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

