Forecast Discussion 1/5/2020 AM: Cold returns, along with some snow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5TH: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Back to normal in the realm of temperatures after a good stretch of higher than average high temperatures. Overnight snow left some roadways white this morning due to not being treated. Some snow flurries could impact us today with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s. Windy conditions will make it feel much colder and could blow some snow around. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s with snow likely going into the beginning of the week, not looking at accumulations much more than an inch.

Some AM snow showers tomorrow is possible as the system moves out of the area, then skies will begin to clear going into the afternoon. High temperatures will similarly be in the mid-upper 30s. Sunshine will be a very welcome site tomorrow afternoon. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the mid-20s.

Most of this week includes some sort of precipitation chance, Tuesday included with a chance of rain and snow mix. Highs once again in the mid-30s. Low temperatures Tuesday night will once again be in the upper 20s.

The next real system with cold front moves through Wednesday, dropping temperatures considerably with lows dropping down to the teens. Thursday is our only day where dry conditions are expected. A warming trend is expected this coming weekend, but with more rain chances.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. AM SNOW THEN CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 28

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE AM SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. COLD EVENING.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

