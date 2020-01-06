Forecast Discussion 1/6/20 AM: Drying out with some sunshine this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6TH: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A few light snow showers linger this morning before we dry out this afternoon. High pressure looks to slowly move in through the day and into Tuesday, this will result in not only the drying trend but also a decrease in cloud cover. Mostly cloudy skies this morning become partly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures today close to average, with many of us topping off in the mid 30s this afternoon. Tonight we stay partly cloudy and dry but with clearing skies and light winds, temperatures fall back into the 20s for overnight lows, allowing for a few slippery spots on the roadways by Tuesday morning, so take it slow.

We see some sunshine to start on Tuesday before rain and snow showers roll in with our next system as we move into the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday top off in the mid to upper 30s. As cooler air filters in this becomes a light snow chance into Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 20s and lower 30s into mid week, allowing for snow accumulation in some locations. Scattered snow showers continue but we will dry out for a short amount of time for Thursday.

Temperatures looks to warm again once we approach Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s as another storm system rolls in. This will be an all rain event, lingering into the upcoming weekend. Warm temperatures and rainfall will help get rid of any snowfall accumulation we do see this week. High temperatures on Saturday could be close to 50 degrees once again, finishing the first full week of 2020 with well above average temperatures.

MONDAY: AM SHOWERS, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: FEW SHOWERS, CLOUDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

