Forecast Discussion 1/6/20 PM: Chance for showers midweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6TH: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Clear skies to start Monday evening, then increasing clouds late into early Tuesday morning. Limited to no clouds Monday night with light winds set the stage for dropping temperatures. Lows Monday night near 20 degrees.

Low pressure riding up the coast Tuesday brings added clouds through the morning and afternoon. Dry start to the day with a southerly wind. Highs Tuesday reaching near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns for the evening and overnight. Most of the snowfall staying into the Northern Tier. Snowfall staying light, a trace up to 1″ possible into early Wednesday.

A cold front passing the region Wednesday. Winds in favor of lake-effect and watching the potential for snow squalls. Gusty northwest winds which also continue to usher in colder temperatures. Highs Wednesday near 30 degrees and overnight lows near 10 degrees. High pressure builds in late day leading to decreasing clouds. Staying dry for Thursday with partial sunshine. Next storm system impacting the region Friday through the weekend. Rain likely Friday and watching both rain and freezing rain potential for Saturday. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 40s, then into the 50s for highs Saturday. Chance for showers lingers Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 30s.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/FRZ. RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

