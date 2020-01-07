Forecast Discussion 1/7/20 AM: Clouds increase with light snowfall possible this evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 7TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 7TH: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A dry start to your day today with a few pokes of sunshine, before clouds increase with our next storm system. Low pressure moving up the eastern coastline will help this cloud cover to increase becoming mostly cloudy. Winds switch out of the south with high temperatures close to 40 degrees this afternoon. The chance for showers arrives towards the evening hours and through the overnight hours. Most snowfall is staying in south eastern portion of the region and mostly the Northern Tier. Light snowfall accumulations expected, only a coating to an inch into early on Wednesday. Overnight lows tonight fall into the mid to upper 20s.

As we move into Wednesday a cold front pushes through the region, switching winds out of the northwest, breezy at times. This is a perfect setup for lake-effect snowfall and the potential for snow squalls into the afternoon. Gusty winds usher in cooler temperatures, highs only near 30 degrees. Overnight lows Wednesday night and waking up on Thursday near 10 degrees. High pressure beings to move in drying us out as sunshine returns for Thursday, temperatures remain cold however, highs near freezing.

Our next storm system then moves in for Friday and this upcoming weekend. This looks to bring rainfall to the region Friday, along with warmer temperatures. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 40s, warming into the 50s on Saturday with shower chances continuing. Cooler air moves in behind this system for Sunday, highs back in the 30s with showers lingering in the form of rain and snow. An unsettled pattern, but still warm entering the second week of January.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 39

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS!

HIGH: 31 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/FRZ. RAIN.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

