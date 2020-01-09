Forecast Discussion 1/9/20 AM: Sunshine returns before rain chances enter late week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9TH: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Another chilly day today with a frigid start. Many of us in the teens this morning as cooler air has filtered in with gusts winds yesterday out of the northwest. Many of us also waking up to a light coating of some snowfall, so be prepared to pre-warm or brush that car off this morning! We warm close to freezing for high temperatures this afternoon as an area of weak high pressure keeps us dry, and also delivers some sunshine before clouds increase this afternoon. Tonight things become mostly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the 20s as milder air beings to work its way into the Twin Tiers as our next low pressure system rolls in.

Friday the chance for a wintry mix transitions over into all rainfall as warm air surges in from the south. Highs on Friday above average in the mid to upper 40s. As we move into Saturday rain and shower chances continue, with the majority of the heaviest rainfall looking to stay to our north. Highs Saturday reach into the mid to upper 50s, close to 60 degrees in some locations. With shower chances lingering into Sunday, we slowly begin to dry out but stay warm. Temperatures Sunday now trending warmer, highs in the upper 40s close to 50 degrees, this is all dependent on when a cold front moves through however.

Monday of next week sunshine returns along with dry times. Highs remain above average into mid next week reaching into the mid to lower 40s. Tuesday the chance for showers returns and may linger into Wednesday. Otherwise a very warm start to January, with no real winter cold in the next seven days.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS LATE.

LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MIXTURE SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

