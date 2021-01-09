Forecast Discussion 1/9/2021 PM: Staying dry and warmer than average this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10th: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:54 PM

After a dark week in more ways than the weather, we have finally seen some sunshine in the Twin Tiers! It was a lovely sight today with a slightly higher than average temperature measured at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport of 38-degrees. Tonight, clouds will increase to mostly cloudy with lows overnight dropping to the mid-20s, we’ll be staying dry and above average.

Tomorrow will be a similar situation to today with slightly less sunshine and lower temperatures. Highs for your Sunday should hit right at average for this time of year in the low-30s. Staying dry once again as not much is happening in the atmosphere. Lows tomorrow night drop to the low-20s while staying mostly cloudy.

Like mentioned earlier, not a lot is happening in the atmosphere for much of the upcoming week over the Twin Tiers. Monday sees temperatures well above average with highs in the upper-30s and that trend continues until Thursday where the low-40s are possible. That is when a slight chance for some showers to move in, Thursday evening. Friday, a chance of showers moves in with a weak wave moving through the area. The upcoming weekend sees a chance for flurries on Saturday as an actual low-pressure system moves closer from the northwest.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PERIODS OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE PM

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

