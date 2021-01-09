Forecast Discussion 1/9/21 AM: Sunshine returns for Saturday before clouds increase again overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9th: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Starting off our weekend under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the teens for all of us. Light winds out of the west is making it feel like it is in the single digits for most of us, especially down in the Northern Tier. Staying dry for the weekend courtesy of high pressure. Sunshine returns for Saturday, but mid and high-level clouds will filter in through late day. A breezy northwest wind and highs reaching into the low to mid 30s. Lake-enhanced clouds return for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Staying dry Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. Mainly dry for early next week with the exception of a stray flurry/sprinkles. Highs through early next week into the 30s. Best chance for showers will be for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

