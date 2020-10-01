AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1st: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1st: 42°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Noon Update: The latest update to the Drought Monitor came out this morning. The majority of the Twin Tiers didn’t see a difference in the past week. We are now seeing Abnormally Dry in the eastern portions of Bradford & Tioga (Pa.) counties. Clouds & light showers are already developing off of Lake Erie. Any shower activity today will be light and isolated, the majority of the area will remain dry. Best chances for shower activity today still looks to be in the Finger Lakes and Western portions of the Southern Tier.

A pleasant fall-like day is on tap for the Twin Tiers for the first day of October! The majority of the area will be dry and see some sunshine today. A light west/southwest breeze will support the development of isolated lake enhanced showers. Best chances for this looks to be across the Finger Lakes and portions of the Southern Tier; have the umbrella handy incase a shower develops in your locations. Temperatures will be comfortable and seasonable today as highs reach into the mid to upper 60s. Showers will begin to taper off tonight and lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

A weak cold front will pass through the region on Friday bringing the potential once again for scattered shower activity across the area. Similar to Thursday, not everybody will see this activity and the majority of the area will remain dry. Highs will be near the mid-60s. A beautiful fall-like weekend is on tap for the Twin Tiers! We will see mainly dry conditions along with a mix of sun and clouds. By late Sunday this is when we will see the chance for light showers. Temperatures throughout the weekend look to be in the low 60s.

The unsettled weather looks to return early next week. We will see a system move through the region on Monday leading to shower chances and cloudy conditions. Tuesday is looking to be on the drier side now and partly sunny. By Wednesday afternoon, the potential for showers will return. Rainfall on Monday and Wednesday look to be on the light side. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 42

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

