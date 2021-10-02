Forecast Discussion (10/02/21) AM: Dry start to weekend followed by rain chances starting Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 42°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Saturday starts off with patchy fog, then clears up as high pressure lingers around the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s, higher than average for this time of the year. Cloud cover increases into the overnight hours as the high pressure system moves east ahead of a frontal system. Lows dropping to the low 50’s.

Sunday morning, cloud cover continues to increase as a frontal system approaches the Twin Tiers. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will flow ahead of the frontal system during the afternoon hours. Highs reaching the low 70’s. Overnight and into Monday morning, spotty showers with isolated thunderstorms crossing the region once the cold front stalls near our area. Lows dropping to the low 60’s.

Rain and thunderstorms for much of Monday. This week will be a rainy one as well. The cold front moves through our area on Monday, but since it is slow-moving the chances for rain could linger into Tuesday. The cold front will stall for a little while just south of the Twin Tiers, bringing light rain showers for most of the workweek. A low-pressure system and its flow will bring in a lot of moisture; this also leaves us with chances of rain most days this week. Temperatures will remain in the low 70’s, above average for this time of the year.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 61

MONDAY: RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MODERATE RAIN

HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter