Forecast Discussion (10/03/21) AM: Showers return for Sunday and into the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 41°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Waking up to some light rain showers traversing the Twin Tiers Sunday morning. A stationary front to our north will stall and produce a chance for showers throughout the afternoon. Highs reaching up to the low 70’s. Scattered showers later tonight with increased thunderstorm potential. Lows dropping to the low 60’s.

Monday morning, the front continues to stall and chances for showers and thunderstorms remain. Monday afternoon, the chances for rain relax for a little while until the evening hours. Temperatures will be as high as the low 70’s. Monday night, spotty showers with thunderstorm potential as the frontal system starts to slowly move out of the region. Lows dropping as low as 60 degrees.

The front continues to move slowly Tuesday bringing the chance for some isolated showers. Wednesday may be drier with mostly cloudy skies but a chance for rain cannot be ruled out as another frontal system south of the Twin Tiers moves northward. Isolated showers return for Thursday and rain chances last into the weekend. For the work week into next weekend, temperatures will be in the low 70’s; this is above average since the average high temperature for this time of year is around 65-66 degrees.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS, THUNDERSTORMS LATE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 61

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter