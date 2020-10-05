Forecast Discussion 10/05/20 AM: Showers taper off and clouds break

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 40­°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Starting our day off with some scattered showers as a weak cold front moves through the region. Shower activity will begin to taper off late this morning as dry air enters the region thanks to a high-pressure system moving into the area. We will be able to see partial clearing allowing for some sunshine for this afternoon, but an isolated shower will still be possible. Make sure to have the light jacket and umbrella handy today. It will be seasonable as highs will rise into the low to mid-60s. High pressure fully gains control of the region tonight leading to mostly clear skies. The clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures we’ll see will help the development of patchy valley fog. Lows near 40 degrees, colder valley areas expected to fall back into the upper 30s.

A breezy southwest wind on Tuesday will help usher in some warmer air into the region. Winds will be sustained from 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Although it will be windy, sunshine will help warm temperatures towards 70 degrees. Clouds will begin to increase by the evening as a frontal system approaches from the west. This will bring the return of showers for Wednesday. There will be limited instability for isolated thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon, the main concern would be some gusty winds. Shower activity will taper off by early Thursday morning.

Behind this frontal passage, high pressure will once again take control of the region and colder air will be ushered in. Highs for Thursday will be near 60 degrees and lake effect rain showers will be possible in the morning before we turn dry. Mainly dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will continue for the end of the week and into the weekend.

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, PARTIAL CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 64

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 39

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: BREEZY, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS EARLY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MAINLY DRY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

