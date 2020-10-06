Forecast Discussion 10/06/20 AM: Breezy & sunny today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 40­°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:39 PM

Noon Update: Dense fog has burned off and we are now we are enjoying plenty of sunshine across the Twin Tiers. The remainder of the forecast remains on track.

Dense fog impacting the valley areas this morning; visibility in some isolated locations is less than a mile. Fog will begin to lift mid to late morning leading to mostly sunny skies for today. Thanks to the sunshine and a southwesterly breeze we will see high temperatures top off around 70 degrees. Sustained winds look to be between 5-15 mph, isolated wind gusts of 20 mph will possible. High pressure that is bringing us the pleasant weather today will move off the coast as a low-pressure system approaches the region. We will see cloud cover increase overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The above-mentioned low-pressure system will pass to the north and a trailing cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday. This frontal passage will increase the chance for shower activity across the Twin Tiers. Not everyone will see the rainfall on Wednesday as these showers will be scattered. The main concern from this frontal passage will be the strong gusty winds we are expecting. Sustained winds will be near 15-25 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph. The strongest winds look to be across the Finger Lakes region, these winds could cause some down trees or power lines. High temperatures will near 70 degrees in the morning, by late afternoon we will see slightly cooler temperatures thanks frontal passage. Isolated shower activity will continue Wednesday night and lows will fall into the low to mid-40s.

Behind the frontal passage, high pressure will take control and colder air will be ushered into the atmosphere. Although an isolated shower is possible early Thursday, the majority of the day looks to be on the drier side, and cloud cover will decrease. The quiet weather will continue through the upcoming weekend. By Sunday, clouds begin to increase, and the potential for stray shower activity returns. High temperatures will range from the mid-70s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SPOTTY SHOWERS LATE

LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

