Forecast Discussion (10/06/21) AM: Clouds in the morning are followed by some sunshine this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 42°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Some patchy fog and overcast conditions welcomed our day here across the Twin Tiers. If you are seeing poor visibility out there, take things slow on your commute. This cloud cover we are seeing this morning will start to break apart as an area of high pressure moves in. Some filtered sunshine is possible this afternoon as some of that cloud cover breaks apart. Yay, sunshine back into the forecast! It was also another warm wake up with temperatures only dropping to near 60 overnight. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s across the Twin Tiers. Overnight, temperatures only drop down to near 60 and we still hold onto some cloud cover. Clouds linger into Thursday as well. It will be more of a mix of sun and clouds as we head throughout the day, so we are still able to get some sunshine! Temperatures tomorrow rise into the mid 70s.

Cloud cover increases as we head into Friday ahead of a warm front that moves in on Saturday. We stay dry Friday but that changes Saturday. Shower chances return Saturday as that warm front moves through. Temperatures on Friday reach the mid 70s while on Saturday, highs reach the upper 60s. Some stray showers may linger into Sunday. On Monday, we start to dry out but hang onto the cloud cover due to a southerly flow ushering in moisture. Tuesday sees more of a mix of sun and clouds. Highs for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday remain into the low to mid 70s.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS TO SUN. MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

