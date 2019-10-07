Forecast Discussion 10/07/2019 AM: Rainy start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 40°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:39 PM

Rainy start to the day and week! Walking out the door this morning most were seeing some foggy and rainy conditions. Steady light to moderate rain will continue into the afternoon. A brief downpour will be possible as we go through the day! Rain accumulation is looking to be on the range of 1-2 inches. Areas that experience heavier rain for a longer period of time will see higher amounts of accumulating rainfall. Due to how dry we’ve been and how low river levels are, flooding doesn’t look to be an issue. Only issue that may occur is if any leafs clog drains. Highs today will hover around sixty, some locations will make it into the low sixties.

Rain will begin to lighten as we get closer to the evening hours, although you will still have to deal with it for your commute home from work. Showers will slowly taper off during the overnight hours. Skies will still remain primarily cloudy, with patchy fog will develop especially in areas that see more clearing. Overnight lows will fall into the low forties.

High pressure will build in on Tuesday ushering drier air into the Twin Tiers. This will start a period of dry weather for us. Although we will start Tuesday with cloud cover, clouds will decrease during the day leading to sun for the afternoon. Mainly sunny skies will continue through the remainder of the week. We will see clouds increase and shower chances returning for the start of the weekend. Temperatures through out the week are going to be seasonable.

MONDAY: RAIN, BRIEF DOWNPOUR POSSIBLE

HIGH: 60

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 44

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM FOG, MAINLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: AM FOG, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

