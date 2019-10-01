Forecast Discussion 10/1/19 AM: Summer like start to October with hot and humid conditions

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 42°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:50 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A warm front moved through the region very early this morning. Warmer and more humid conditions are now entering for your day today. A few stray showers are possible in the morning hours. Increasing moisture in the air along with some sunshine may cause a pop up shower or storm this afternoon however most of us look to stay dry. A few breaks in the clouds become possible as we get towards the noon hour and through your evening. Hot and humid conditions along with well above average temperatures for your first day of October are in store. Highs today reach into the low to mid 80s. Dew point temperatures reach close to 70 degrees meaning we will feel a bit sticky out there this afternoon and evening. Tonight, chance for showers, mostly cloudy with lows mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we still track the chance for showers and isolated storms as a cold front slowly pushes its way through the region. Temperatures will really depend on the timing of this front, the slower it is to move through, the warmer we get. Highs are forecast not to be close to 70 degrees for Wednesday. The frontal system fully pushes through Thursday bringing periods of rainfall through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will fall even more, with highs on Thursday in the mid 60s, which is actually near average for this time of year.

Friday we being to dry out with gusty winds out of the northwest ushering in cooler and drier conditions. Highs on Friday only reaching into the 50s with the potential to see our first frost of the season Friday night and early Saturday morning as clear skies and calm winds allow temperatures to fall into the mid 30s. High pressure looks to keep us sunny to start the weekend before more rain chances enter into Sunday and early next week.

TUESDAY: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWERS. CLOUDS SLOWLY DECREASE & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY!

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

