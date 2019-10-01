Forecast Discussion 10/1/19 PM: Summer-like start to the month, fall quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 42°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:50 PM

A warm front over the region Tuesday leading to increasing warmth and moisture. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues for the evening and overnight. Otherwise, staying mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms increases into early Wednesday as a cold front pushes into the region. Temperatures will range from mid 60s to mid 70s, depending on actual timing of the cold front. High pressure to the north pushes the cold front south through late Wednesday, but moisture will linger in its wake. Chance for showers continues overnight and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall staying under 0.50″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorms which may develop.

The associated low pressure system pushes through the region on Thursday bringing periods of rain along with it. Total rainfall of 0.50-1″ possible. Highs Thursday close to 60 degrees. Drying out early Friday with gusty northwest winds. Winds out of the northwest ushering in cooler along with drier air. Highs Friday into the 50s. Potential to see the first frost of the season Friday night into early Saturday with temperatures dropping to near freezing overnight. High pressure provides a dry start to the weekend, then chance for rain returns Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 45

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

