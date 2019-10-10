Forecast Discussion 10/10/19 AM: Sunshine and fall like conditions continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 38°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:34 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Sunshine returns once again today after patchy fog lifts out of the region this morning. A warmer start compared to yesterday, but highs this afternoon top off near average in the mid 60s. This afternoon we track a few clouds otherwise another sunny day today with low humidity. High pressure remains to our north with low pressure off the east coast, luckily for us we stay right in between these two systems and stay mainly dry. A perfect fall like day – if you can spend any time outside I highly recommend it. Tonight we cool off into the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog developing once again after the midnight hour. This will reduce visibility late and into early Friday, so once again take caution on those roadways.

Friday a few clouds mixed in with that sunshine otherwise a gorgeous afternoon with highs very similar to the past few days in the mid to lower 60s. As that low pressure system moves up the east coast we could watch a few isolated showers possible on Friday, but I do think most of the Twin Tiers stays dry with just some enhanced cloud cover into the afternoon hours. Out main rainfall event looks to move in Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through. This will bring the slight chance for rain showers, staying on the light side however. Saturday highs stay in the low to mid 60s with partly sunny skies at times.

Once this front pushes through sunshine returns for Sunday with highs slightly cooler, near 60 degrees. Sunshine and clouds linger into Monday with temperatures remaining seasonable in the low to mid 60s. Our next rain chance looks to arrive Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week with mostly cloudy skies but temps staying in the mid to lower 60s before cooling into the 50s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: PATCHY FOG EARLY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 42

FRIDAY: AM FOG, SUNSHINE & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRYING OUT.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WINDY.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter