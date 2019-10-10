Forecast Discussion 10/10/19 PM: Seasonable into the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 10TH: 38°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:34 PM

High pressure the main influence for Thursday night. Mainly clear skies combined with light winds set the stage for valley fog late and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The region between two weather systems Friday, high pressure to our north and an area of low pressure slowly moving up the coast. Models trending now with low pressure staying far enough east off the coast to have little impact for us here in the Twin Tiers. Mainly sunny day but the farther east you go, the more cloud cover you’ll see. Best chances for rainfall staying east of the Twin Tiers. Temperatures trend near average for this time of the year. Highs into the low to mid 60s Friday and overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Increasing clouds Saturday as the next frontal system approaches the region from the west. Frontal boundary moves through the region late day Saturday bringing a chance for showers. Rainfall staying light, though, as the cold front is weak. Highs Saturday in the low to mid 60s. Any lingering rainfall tapers Saturday night with clearing skies. Patchy frost may develop Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Filtered sunshine returns for Sunday. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Mainly dry start to the next workweek. Chance for showers returns Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next frontal system moves into the Twin Tiers. Highs early next week near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: VALLEY FOG. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 43

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter







