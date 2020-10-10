Forecast Discussion 10/10/2020 PM: Showers tonight with a cloudy Sunday on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 38°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Well, today is a bit unseasonable, isn’t it? Highs in the low 80s as we approach mid-October is not usually how things work in the Twin Tiers. It won’t last, today will likely be the last day we see that 80-degree number until next year. I have said that in the past though and was clearly wrong so we’ll see, but I’m more confident this time. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-40s with showers and storms moving through overnight and cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, post-frontal with temperatures back down to average for this time of year instead of being 20-degrees higher. Highs expected to hit the low 60s with cloudy skies as remnants of now depression Delta moves in. We may see a random shower here and there during the day but the real chance will be in the late evening and overnight hours as lows drop to the low 50s. That cloud cover prevents efficient cooling.

Showers likely to start off the week with cloudy skies, these showers are of tropical origins as Delta remnants will have taken over the Twin Tiers. Breezy conditions are expected this day as well. The shower chances continue into Tuesday morning as temperatures warm back to the upper 60s. They stay in the upper 60s and low 70s until a shift in the jet stream brings it way south along with a cold front drop them into the mid and upper 50s into the weekend.

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY DAY. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

