Forecast Discussion 10/11/19 AM: Some sunshine today before showers arrive Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 38°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Another foggy start to our morning with limited visibility and cooler temperatures. Make sure to give yourself some extra time when heading out the door this morning – fog will lift out of the region around 9-10 am. Sunshine will develop today with a few clouds this afternoon and highs reaching into the mid 60s. Another gorgeous fall like afternoon with dry conditions. A few clouds start to increase tonight with lows falling into the mid 40s. Patchy fog looks to develop late with our next weather maker approaching the region, bringing rain chances into Saturday.

Clouds increase into Saturday as a cold front moves towards the northeast. This looks to move through late day Saturday bringing shower chances into the evening and night. Rainfall however looks to stay light as the cold front weakens pushing over the Twin Tiers. Highs on Saturday remain in the mid 60s. Temperatures may fall close to freezing Saturday night, so patchy frost is possible early Sunday morning. Skies will begin to clear late Saturday night and early Sunday morning giving way to sunshine for your Sunday afternoon.

Your upcoming work week looks to stay off mainly dry with highs in the low 60s and some sunshine. Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday and into Wednesday bringing overcast skies, rain chances and cooler temperatures. Highs into mid next week only topping off in the mid to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: MORNING FOG. MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG LATE.

LOW: 43

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS!

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

