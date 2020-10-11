Forecast Discussion 10/11/2020 PM: Rain overnight and to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 38°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:31 PM

Not nearly as warm today as it was yesterday, temperatures only reached the low 60s in the afternoon, which is the average for this time of year. Some sunshine to start but cloud cover took over as Depression Delta has moved into Tennessee. Lows tonight will drop to the low 50s with rain likely overnight.

Cloudy skies expected tomorrow with rain likely. A very short diurnal temperature range expected with highs only expected to reach the mid-50s and lows dropping to only the low 50s. Below average highs and above average lows, this is due to the cloud cover that is expected tomorrow preventing efficient heating and cooling. Showers will continue into the afternoon and evening with continued cloudy skies.

Tuesday there is a chance for showers during the first half of the day before clouds clear out by the afternoon. Tuesday will be nice when that happens with highs in the upper 60s. Low temperatures that night are expected to drop to the low 40s due to the clearer skies.

Warming up even more into Wednesday with highs returning to the low-70s and low to mid-70s on Thursday. The next weather maker moves through on Thursday with chances of showers moving in as well. This system shows a potential shift in the upper-level jet stream, seemingly dropping the region into fall temperatures permanently, we will have to see.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & NICE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

