Forecast Discussion 10/12/2019 AM: Showers today but sun returns tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 38°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Chilly and cloudy start to your Saturday. Highs this afternoon will warm and hover around sixty degrees. As a cold front approaches, we will continue to see cloud cover increase and showers arriving by mid-morning. Showers will be light and scattered throughout the day. Once the cold front passes the cloud cover will linger into the evening hours before decreasing overnight.

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2 AM and lasts until 10 AM for all of the Twin Tiers. Clearing skies overnight along with calm winds will help allow lows to fall into the lower thirties. You can expect to see some patchy frost along with patchy fog when you wake up early Sunday morning. As we go about Sunday temperatures will rebound pretty nicely, as highs will make it into the low sixties. Unlike today, we will be seeing plenty of sunshine!

The start of the week is looking nice, as we will be seeing partly sunny skies. We will be a bit windy during the afternoon. Temperatures for Monday and into midweek will be right around average, as highs will be in the lower sixties. Highs by the end of the week will be in the low to upper fifties. The majority of the week is looking to be dry, although our next weather maker looks to bring rain and windy conditions to the area for Wednesday and the early portions of Thursday.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLEARING SKIES & FROST ADVISORY

LOW: 31

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

