Forecast Discussion 10/13/19 AM: A beautiful fall day to end the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 38°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Starting the morning quite cold with a frost advisory in effect until 10 A.M. Plenty of fog as well, fortunately, that will lift out and turn into a beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine. Highs today in the mid-60s. Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear with some passing clouds, lows in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow is quite similar, with slightly lower but still seasonable temperatures. Highs tomorrow in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine, maybe a passing cloud or two. That is a good way to start the workweek. Tomorrow’s lows drop to the mid-30s.

Tuesday could see some patchy frost early, especially in the valley areas but that will eventually go away as we get into the day. Highs Tuesday in the lower 60s again, clouds increasing going into the evening. Lows in the lower 40s, the extra cloud cover holding some of the heat in.

Midweek looks wet, shower chances on Wednesday with the passing of the next weather maker. Highs in the low 60s again. The associated cold front will prevent Thursday from possibly hitting the 50s for highs.

SUNDAY: FROST EARLY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COOL

LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, COOLER, SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

