Forecast Discussion 10/13/19 PM: Staying nice, rain is on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 38°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Today was a beautiful fall day, even though it started off rather cold. Plenty of sunshine throughout brought us to the lower 60s for high temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies, patchy fog, especially in low-lying areas.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s again. A slight chance of light isolated, showers exist for tomorrow but they will be very isolated in nature, most places will not see any rain. Tomorrow’s low drops a bit cooler into the mid-30s with patchy valley fog likely. In some low lying areas that are well shaded, patchy frost is possible.

Clouds increasing Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker. We will stay dry with highs in the lower 60s once again. Starting off the day partly cloudy and increasing to mostly cloudy as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Lows in the mid-40s due to the increased cloud cover Tuesday evening.

A system swings through Wednesday bringing showers throughout Wednesday and cooler temperatures, highs right at 60 degrees. The resulting cold front will drop temperatures considerably for Thursday with a high that may not reach 50 degrees.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASING INTO THE EVENING

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, COOLER, SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter