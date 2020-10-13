Forecast Discussion 10/13/20 AM: Morning showers; clouds decrease this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 38°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:28 PM

A frontal system is moving through the region this morning producing light shower activity. A line of showers will move from west to east with a brief downpour possible in isolated locations. Showers will begin to taper off by late morning to early afternoon. Right behind this frontal passage is a high-pressure system that will usher in drier air by the afternoon. Thanks to the dry air we will see clouds decrease leading to some late day sunshine, especially in the western portions of the viewing area. Temperatures today will be seasonable as highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Clouds continue to decrease overnight leading to mainly clear skies. Clear skies combined with calm winds will help temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will remain in control of the region for Wednesday and the first half of Thursday. On Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine and this will also be the case for the first half of Thursday. Along with the sunshine, we will see warm temperatures as highs by Thursday will be in the low 70s. Cloud cover will increase throughout Thursday as the next frontal system approaches the region. This strong cold front will bring us a nice cool down for the end of the week as highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is looking likely for Friday, this could be steady at times. Overnight lows will drop back into the low to mid-30s.

Lake enhanced wet flakes will be possible early Saturday morning, mainly in higher elevation spots. Spotty shower activity will continue during the day and we will stay mostly cloudy. Another cold morning Sunday but temperatures look to rebound into the 50s. We’ll be mainly dry Sunday with partial sunshine. Potential for showers will return for the start of next week and temperatures will be in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: AM LIGHT SHOWERS, CLOUDS BREAK LATE DAY

HIGH: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY

LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, WARM

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: WARM, WINDY, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: LIGHT RAIN LIKELY, CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

