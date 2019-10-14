Forecast Discussion 10/14/19 PM: Sunshine returns Tuesday before midweek showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:28 PM

High pressure builds into the region Monday night in the wake of a weak cold front. Decreasing clouds with light winds for the overnight with patchy fog possible. Lows Monday night in the low to mid 30s with patchy frost possible into early Tuesday.

Any fog Tuesday morning gives way to sunshine for the afternoon as high pressure is in control of the region. Sunshine combined with a southerly wind 0-10 mph helping temperatures to near 60 degrees for the afternoon, close to average for this time of the year. High pressure moves east off the coast through late day and our next weather-maker approaches from the west. Increasing clouds Tuesday night and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Next frontal system moves in Wednesday dragging a cold front through the region. A line of showers returns for the morning hours, then scattered to isolated showers continue through the rest of the day. Cloudy and windy Wednesday, gusting out of the south over 30 mph at times for the afternoon. Highs Wednesday near 60 degrees. Cooler and windy on Thursday in the wake of the cold front. Wrap around moisture from the frontal system keeps clouds and lake-enhanced showers for the day. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees. Decreasing clouds for the end of the workweek as another area of high pressure builds into the region. Highs Friday into the 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

