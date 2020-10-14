Forecast Discussion 10/14/20 AM: Plenty of sunshine and warm today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 37°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:26 PM

A chilly start to Wednesday but temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon. High pressure will be in control of the region today leading to dry conditions and plenty of sunshine! A light southwesterly breeze combined with the sunshine will help temperatures rise to near 70 degrees. We will turn partly cloudy overnight and winds will increase. Lows will be near the mid-40s. The first half of Thursday will be dry and we will enjoy partial sunshine. By the afternoon we will be dealing with windy conditions and clouds will increase. Sustained winds out of the southwest will be between 5-15 mph, gusts of 25 mph or higher will be possible. Another above-average day as highs rise into the mid to upper 70s.

An approaching frontal boundary will entire the region Thursday night through Friday. This frontal boundary will bring the return of shower chances for the end of the week. This cold front will become nearly stationary on Friday and will usher colder air into the atmosphere. Shower activity will linger Friday night into early Saturday. With overnight lows falling back into the 30s, there will be the potential for a rain-snow mix; the best chance will be in higher elevation spots.

The remainder of the weekend will be mainly dry and cloud cover will begin to decrease. Seasonable temperatures return by the end of the weekend and we will see partial sunshine. The beginning of the new work week looks to be mainly dry but clouds will increase on Monday. The chance for showers looks to return for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, ABOVE AVERAGE

HIGH: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: TURNING BREEZY AND PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 45

THURSDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW MIX POSSIBLE IN HIGHER ELEVATIONS, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

