Forecast Discussion 10/14/2019 AM: Dry weather to start to the week before rain returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:28 PM

After a chilly start this morning, temperatures this afternoon will warm to around sixty. Some areas may not make it out of the mid to upper fifties. The majority of us staying mainly dry this afternoon, there is a chance for an isolated shower in Steuben county. Sky cover will be partly sunny and our winds will increase throughout the afternoon. Temperatures overnight will be on the colder side, with lows dipping into the mid-thirties. Patchy frost will be possible when you wake up on Tuesday morning.

High pressure will keep the dry but cold air in our area for Tuesday. You can expect to see mainly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower sixties. During the evening hours, this is when we begin to see cloud cover increase out ahead of the next storm system. Lows Tuesday will be warmer than tonight, with temperatures falling into the low forties.

An approaching cold front will bring the return of the wet weather on Wednesday. Widespread light rain arrives towards the mid-morning hours and continues into the afternoon. Along with the rain, winds will be on the gusty side during the day. Chance for showers lingers into early Thursday morning.

After the cold front passage, high pressure will build in bringing the return of dry air to the Twin Tiers. Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to make it into the low fifties. Luckily, heading into the end of the week and weekend temperatures will slowly warm. We will also see the return of dry conditions and sunshine.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 60

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FROST

LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MAINLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: WIDESPREAD LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MAINLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

