Forecast Discussion 10/15/19 AM: Sunshine returns today with seasonable temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 37°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:26 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A foggy and frosty start in some locations this morning, otherwise high pressure takes control for today giving way to sunshine this afternoon! Still want that light jacket this afternoon as highs reach near average into the lower 60s. Clouds do start to increase later tonight as our next storm system moves into the region and high pressure moves off towards our east. Overnight lows tonight stay in the lower 40s.

The next storm system to roll in for Wednesday will bring rainfall chances to the area, with cooler temperatures behind a cold front as well. Showers, some heavy at times looks to roll through tomorrow at some point, timing on this front is tricky but right now models point at a mid afternoon to evening frontal passage which means rain chances through most of your day tomorrow Temperatures ahead of this front warm into the lower 60s under cloudy skies. Winds look to be gusty out of the south as well, 5-15 mph with gusts of over 30 mph possible into the afternoon. Thursday we see cooler temperatures with showers lingering along with cloud cover. Rainfall totals when all is said and done look to range between 0.50″-1.0″. Highs Thursday in the lower 50s, a bit below average for this time of year – so the jacket or sweater is definitely needed.

Clouds being to decrease slowly into Friday as we dry out as well. Temperatures stay cooler to end your work week with highs in the low to mid 50s on Friday. Saturday and Sunday right now looking beautiful with sunshine returning, highs in the low to mid 60s with that next rain chance looking to arrive Monday of next week.

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE & BEAUTIFUL.

HIGH: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE. BREEZY.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

