Forecast Discussion 10/16/19 AM: A rainy afternoon with chilly temperatures late week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 37°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:21AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:25 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Say goodbye to the sunshine because we track cloudy skies this morning, waking up with temperatures in the 40s. We warm up close to average this afternoon with highs near 60 degrees but also track rain chances into the afternoon and evening as our next frontal system pushes through the Twin Tiers. Showers look to arrive into the early afternoon then showers that look likely into the evening that could be heavy at times. Winds will be gusty as this storm system moves through and pulls away from us, with winds gusting out of the south over 30 mph at times. Lows tonight fall into the lower 40s with showers continuing. Rainfall totals look to range between 0.50″-0.75″ with no flooding concerns. Some isolated areas could see a little bit more rainfall, however that heaviest band of rain staying just off towards our east.

Thursday we are much cooler and remaining windy with that cold front allowing winds to switch out of the northwest. Highs on Thursday well below average only in the lower 50s. Showers look to linger into the afternoon with cloudy skies. Definitely a day to stay indoors and catch up on your favorite show or read a book. Friday we being to dry out with increasing sunshine through the afternoon, highs staying cooler though in the lower 50s once again.

Saturday and Sunday currently looking beautiful with dry conditions and highs in the mid to lower 60s. Mostly sunny for Saturday with a few more clouds on Sunday as a storm system once again enters the region into next week. Temperatures next week look to remain slightly above average in the mid 60s Tuesday and into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY.

HIGH: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY.

LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY, DRYING OUT. CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LATE.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter