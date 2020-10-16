Forecast Discussion 10/16/2020 AM: Light showers likely today, sunny start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 37°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:25 PM

After a significant warm up on Thursday, that pattern shift that has been discussed over the last week is finally here and it sure did move some things around. For starts, showers are likely today at a light to moderate rate, this will affect your commute this morning so be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to work, less so this evening but stay cautious. High temperatures will struggle, most areas will see the vrey low 50s, some cities may get up to 53 but that will be few and far between. Showers continue into the early night hours and should clear out overnight along with cloud cover, cold temperatures with lows in the low 30s.

Starting the weekend off with some fog early that should lift by the late morning. It will be a nice day Saturday with highs seasonable, in the upper 50s and low 60s with sunny skies. We should stay dry too. Lows tomorrow night should drop to the low 30s again, which is below average for this time of year.

Cloud cover increases on Sunday and there is an isolated chance for a very, very light shower here and there but that is a very slight chance. Highs temperatures Sunday should hit the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover takes over Sunday night, not allowing for efficient cooling with lows in the mid-40s.

The rest of the week is weird, a lot of cloud cover is in our future with some peaks of sunshine here and there. Chances for showers exist, but it won’t be a washout. It seems the sky wants to preview what winter often looks like here in the Twin Tiers, gloomy.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: AM FOG. TURNING SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SPRINKLE POSS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

