Forecast Discussion 10/17/19 AM: Showers continue with gusty winds Thursday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 36°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:23 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Another dreary day on tap as showers continue as a Nor’Easter moves through portions of New England today. Make sure to grab the umbrella and rain jacket before heading out. Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest through the afternoon, 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph+ at times. Skies remain cloudy as a back band of precipitation and northwesterly flow keeps the shower risk in the region through the evening and into early tonight. Highs today remain close to ten degrees below average, only topping off near 50 degrees. Showers being to taper off tonight with winds becoming lighter by early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight staying in the lower 40s for most of the region. Additional rainfall looks to stay below a tenth of an inch.

A few showers may linger early Friday morning before we begin to dry out into the afternoon and evening hours. Cloud cover will hold on for the first half of your day before giving way to some pokes of sunshine by the evening. Skies will clear out overnight as high pressure builds in giving way to sunshine for the weekend ahead. Highs on Friday staying cooler, in the lower 50s before we warm back up into the weekend with that sunshine. Highs Saturday in the low 60s, Sunday we track a few more clouds especially into the afternoon with highs warmer in the mid 60s.

Monday clouds roll in with a few scattered showers possible otherwise mainly dry until Tuesday as a frontal system pushes through bringing our next rain chance.Highs on Monday and Tuesday in the mid to lower 60s. We look to dry out again and track some more sunshine mid next week.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY.

HIGH: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER, CLOUDY.

LOW: 42

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWER, CLOUDS SLOWLY DECREASE.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

