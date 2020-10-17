Forecast Discussion 10/17/2020 PM: Cloudy Sunday with more rain on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 36°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:21 PM

Some sunshine for your Saturday after a cold start to your weekend. High temperatures stayed relatively seasonable, if not slightly cooler than average with barely a cloud in the sky. The clear skies are thanks to high-pressure over West Virginia today. Lows tonight will get cold again with lows in the low-mid 30s, widespread frost will be likely overnight, especially in rural areas.

Cloud cover increases with mid and high-level clouds taking over for your Sunday. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected, but still staying average with highs in the low 60s expected. There is a chance for showers late tomorrow evening that extends into the overnight hours. Lows tomorrow night drop to the mid-40s.

The cloud cover is expected to remain on Monday with showers likely during the afternoon. Highs once again into the low 60s which is seasonable. These showers should be out of the southwest. Lows Monday night drop to the upper 40s.

The rest of the week is going to be a bit gloomy with only partly sunny skies expected after Tuesday. Warming up into the upper 60s and low 70s again during the late week, which should be some of the last times we do that as we get deeper into October.

SUNDAY: MID & HIGH CLOUDS. BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter