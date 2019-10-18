Forecast Discussion 10/18/19 AM: Drying out with decreasing clouds into your weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 36°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:21 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Today is the day we being to dry out, but a few showers may linger for your morning hours. Temperatures today also remaining cooler than average with highs near 50 degrees. Cloud cover will stick around for the most part today but by your dinner time we could see some breaks in the clouds giving way to some late day sunshine. Winds stay a bit breeze into the afternoon as well adding to that chill in the air. Tonight clouds finally give way to some clear skies as winds calm, this allows temperatures to really drop, falling close to freezing or below freezing in some locations early Saturday morning. Thus frost is possible across the Twin Tiers Saturday morning.

High pressure builds in for your weekend which means sunshine returns for Saturday along with warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday in the lower 60s, and Sunday in the mid 60s with a few more clouds into the afternoon. Otherwise a gorgeous fall weekend in store. Monday looks on the sunnier side as well before clouds increase ahead of our next front system. Highs on Monday will be above average in the mid to upper 60s before a cold front knocks us back down towards normal.

Tuesday showers are likely with cloudy skies as a cold front pushes through. Highs remain near 60 on Tuesday. Some sunshine returns on Wednesday with temperatures cooler in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT, CLOUDS DECREASE SLOWLY.

HIGH: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT: SKIES CLEAR, PATCHY FROST.

LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COMFY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

MONDAY: SUNNY THEN INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS, FEW SHOWERS POSS.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

