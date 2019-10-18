Forecast Discussion 10/18/19 PM: Seasonable weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 36°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:21 PM

High pressure building into the region leads to decreasing clouds Friday evening. Turning mainly clear for the overnight. Light winds and limited to no cloud cover setting the stage for fog development, also helping temperatures to drop quickly. Lows Friday night near 30 degrees with patchy frost into early Saturday.

High pressure remains in control of the region for the start of the weekend. After a frosty and foggy start, sunshine returns for the afternoon. Calm winds and seasonable with highs nearing 60 degrees Saturday. High pressure makes moves out late Saturday as low pressure rides up the coast. Increasing clouds Saturday night and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure riding up the coast Sunday. Depending on track of this system, this plays a role in how much cloud cover and rainfall we see. Models keeping the Twin Tiers mainly dry, but portions of northeast Pennsylvania may see a stray shower. Otherwise, more cloud cover expected for the afternoon. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Dry start early next week before the next front moves through Tuesday. Showers become likely Tuesday along with windy conditions, then chance for showers continues Wednesday. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 60s, then near 60 degrees for Tuesday. Cooler and staying windy Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: AM FROST. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING

LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

