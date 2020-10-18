Forecast Discussion 10/18/2020 PM: Rain to start off your week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 36°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:20 PM

Some cloudy conditions for your Sunday and not much else to discuss about it. Highs hit the very upper 50s, not quite reaching the 60s in Elmira. There is a slight chance for showers during the evening and overnight hours, but it will mainly hold off until tomorrow morning. Lows in the mid and upper 40s expected.

Rain is likely to start the workweek with a wave of showers in the morning and then another one during the afternoon hours our of the southwest. High temperatures will be similar to today with highs in the upper 50s. Chances for showers continue in the evening hours while cloud cover remains, lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is due to a cold front that will move into the area.

Warming up slightly for Tuesday with cloudy skies again and chances for showers. Highs in the low 60s expected for your Tuesday. The chances will not be as high as Monday. Lows Tuesday night should drop to the low 50s.

Warming up for the midweek with highs in the mid and upper 70s expected with partly to mostly sunny skies. A chance for showers exists on Wednesday, with that falling off Thursday and Friday. The next system move in going into the weekend.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

