Forecast Discussion 10/19/19 AM: A nice, seasonable weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 36°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:21 PM

This weekend is going to be extremely seasonable and not much is expected to happen. It will be a nice weekend as high pressure is going to keep us dry and sunny for most of the day today with highs in the low 60s. Tonight we will drop to the upper 30s as clouds increase into tomorrow.

Tomorrow is much of the same, just with more clouds. A stray shower is possible, but mainly in the overnight hours into Monday. Highs once again in the low 60s as high pressure keeps us dry until that breaks going into the workweek. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper 30s once again.

Our favorite day of the week could start with a lingering stray shower or two in the very early morning hours. A warmer than average day expected with highs approaching that 70-degree mark, but most likely staying in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies ahead of the next system that is going to largely affect the midweek. Lows in the lower 50s.

A large upper-level trough and accompanying surface low are going to move through Tuesday bringing cloudy conditions and showers. The cold front that will come with it will drop our highs on Wednesday into the upper 50s while showers may linger.

The rest of the week is largely seasonable with a slight chance of showers on Thursday and in the PM hours of Friday.

SATURDAY: AM FROST. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWER CHANCE. SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

