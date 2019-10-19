Forecast Discussion 10/19/19 PM: Turning cloudy, but staying comfortable

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 36°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:21 PM

A beautiful first half of the weekend thanks to a high-pressure system set up in the region. Staying sunny and dry all day and that is the main story for tomorrow as well (for the most part). Highs today hit the very low 60s but did not stay there very long, predominantly staying in the upper 50s. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s with patchy fog in the lower-lying areas.

Tomorrow stays largely the same as stated earlier, highs once again in the lower 60s. However with mostly cloudy skies and a stray chance for showers mainly in the afternoon. Lows once again dropping to the upper 30s.

We will start the work week a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies once again. This is all ahead of a system that could bring some stray showers late in the day Monday with lows in the low 50s, the cloud cover not allowing for significant cooling overnight.

Tuesday is the main system moving through. A low-pressure system driving a cold front that will bring significant rain chances on Tuesday. Highs will return to the lower 60s with cloudy skies. We will go into late-day Tuesday with shower chances remaining with lows in the lower 40s.

After the cold front moves through, highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 50s with AM showers possible. Sunshine will return Wednesday as we start to dry out for the time being. Lows Wednesday night in the lower 40s.

The next weather maker will bring shower chances Friday evening and Saturday. Dropping temperatures for the weekend with highs Saturday in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. TURNING SUNNY LATE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWER CHANCE. SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. COOLER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

