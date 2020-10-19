Forecast Discussion 10/19/20 AM: Much needed rainfall today through Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 19TH: 36°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:18 PM

A calm and mainly dry start to the morning. An approaching cold front will become nearly stationary over Western New York today bringing the return of much-needed rainfall across the Twin Tiers. Rainfall will move into western portions of the viewing area by mid to late morning. Light rain will then move eastward by the afternoon, pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures today will be slightly below average as most of the area will see temperatures hovering in the mid-50s. We look to see a brief break from rainfall early tonight before the next batch of rain works in after midnight and early Tuesday morning. Lows will hover near 50 degrees.

The above mentioned cold front will begin to slowly move eastward on Tuesday. The steadiest rainfall is looking to be during the first half of the day. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. By the afternoon and evening hours, we will be left with scattered light rain showers. On average we are expecting to see 0.25″-0.75″ of rainfall, western portions of the Twin Tiers, and the Finger Lakes region could reach closer to 1″. No flooding concerns as the area is continuing to see moderate to severe drought conditions; ponding on roadways could occur with any pockets of heavy rainfall. High temperatures Tuesday will near 60 degrees with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.

Seeing a warmup for midweek through Friday as highs will range from the low to upper 70s. Warm temperatures will be thanks to a warm front passage. Scattered rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, though some will begin to see breaks in clouds leading to some sunshine by the afternoon. High pressure builds in for Thursday and Friday leading to mainly dry and mostly sunny conditions. Isolated shower chances will return on Saturday thanks to a cold front passage. Along with this, the cooler temperatures will return as highs for the weekend will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN, STEADY AT TIMES

HIGH: 56

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, STEADY IN THE AM

HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MAINLY DRY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

