Forecast Discussion 10/2/19 AM: Showers and isolated storms today with falling temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 42°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! The chance for showers and a few isolated storms increases as we head through this morning as a cold front begins to push through the region. Temperatures will range depending on exactly when this front pushes through. Right now it looks like some areas could warm up into the low to mid 70s by the noon hour, and then decrease from there as cooler air flows into the Twin Tiers behind this cold front. High pressure towards our north helps to push this cold front off to our south. but it stays close enough that rainfall along it will still impact us into tonight. Chance for showers tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall totals from this system look to remain under a half an inch with higher amounts in any downpours or storms that do pop up.

Thursday we track an area of low pressure pushing through the area bringing with it periods of heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Rainfall from Tuesdays storm ranges between 0.5-1.0″. Highs on Thursday will be much cooler, only near 60 degrees with a drying trend into late day and overnight. Friday a few showers linger early with even cooler but drier air entering. High Friday only in the upper 50s with breezy conditions. With clearing skies overnight our first frost of the season is possible late Friday night and early Saturday morning as clear skies, calm winds and a cool air mass allow temperatures to fall close to freezing.

High pressure builds in for Saturday delivering sunshine with highs in the upper 50s close to 60 degrees. Our next storm system rolls in for Sunday and early next week delivering rain chances and temperatures closer to average in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS. CHANCE ISO. STORMS.

HIGH: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 46

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY, ISO STORMS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY. CLOUDS DECREASE & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

