Forecast Discussion 10/2/2020 AM: Chances for showers to finish the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 42°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Looking at seasonable, if not slightly below average temperatures to finish off this week. Today, highs in the low 60s are expected with chances for showers starting in the late morning and lasting throughout the rest of the day. These will be Lake Enhanced showers going into the late afternoon. Tonight’s lows are expected to drop to the low 40s as the showers taper off into the evening.

Isolated morning showers of the Lake Enhanced variety are possible to start off your weekend but they will not last if they even show up. Highs tomorrow will be similar with the chance to reach the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies by the noon hour. Low temperatures tomorrow night are expected to get a little colder than tonight, the upper 30s.

Sunday sees more chances for showers to round off the weekend with highs in the mid-60s, getting closer to the average temperature for this time of year. This will be the last hurrah of the upper-level trough that is moving through the region and it will move on going into Monday. Lows Sunday night are expected to only drop to the mid-40s as cloud cover will be a detriment to cooling.

Slight rain chances for Monday and we warm up going into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs potentially reaching the low 70s again. A low-pressure system is on the way, though, driving a cold front to bring us chances for showers and storms on Wednesday and cooler temperatures Thursday.

The rain we saw last week didn’t help much with the drought, here’s hoping the rain this week will.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWER POSS. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

