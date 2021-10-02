Forecast Discussion (10/2/21) PM: Rain chances to end the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 2ND: 42°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:48 PM

Saturday was an extremely pleasant fall day with summer-like temperatures. The high for Saturday was in the mid to upper 70’s with sunshine. Hope you were able to get out and enjoy the day!

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, will start off with partly cloudy skies and clouds will build closer to daybreak. The low temperature will be in the 50’s. The clouds will thicken early Sunday and the slow-moving semi-stationary front will stall out over us in the Twin Tiers. The rain on Sunday will come in multiple rounds and also have a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening hours.

The front will stall over us Monday and Tuesday bringing the chance of rain on both days as well. Wednesday an upper-level low along with the front to our south brings the chance for an isolated shower Wednesday and a slight chance for Thursday. From next Friday to Saturday, the chance for rain remains as the front moves north again along with the upper level low. For the work week into next weekend, temperatures will be in the low 70’s; this is above average since the average high temperature for this time of year is around 65-66 degrees.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

